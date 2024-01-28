Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $935.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,609.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 60,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

