SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Trimmed by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,960 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.3% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 88,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

