SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 183,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,031,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS remained flat at $99.47 on Friday. 144,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

