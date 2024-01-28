SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.