SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $187.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,064,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,540. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

