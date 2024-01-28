SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 38,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

GLD opened at $187.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.