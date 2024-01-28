SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 6.1% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 6.12% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $59,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,254,000 after buying an additional 66,964 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $135.66 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.96.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

