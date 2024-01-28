STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 166.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $37.98 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.