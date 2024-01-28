State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of State Street worth $66,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

