Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,403 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sfmg LLC's holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $21.21 on Friday. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Stellantis



Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

