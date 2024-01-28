Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 378,869 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the average volume of 311,127 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Marathon Digital stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

