StockNews.com Downgrades EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVTC

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EVTC opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. On average, analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 34,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.