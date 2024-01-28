StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

CVLY opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $239.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Insider Activity at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

