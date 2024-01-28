StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

NYSE DM opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after buying an additional 1,193,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after buying an additional 675,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,197,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after buying an additional 1,506,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 284,764 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.