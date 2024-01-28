StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
NYSE DM opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.55.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
