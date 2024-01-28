StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $28.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.35.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

