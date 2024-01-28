StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $28.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.35.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.