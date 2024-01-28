StockNews.com Lowers NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.67.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $142.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,719,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 329.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after buying an additional 378,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

