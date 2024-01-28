Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

LRN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of LRN opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Stride has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stride will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

