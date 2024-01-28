Substratum (SUB) Price Down 53% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.15 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017329 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,482.49 or 1.00011286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011235 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00202192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00016935 USD and is down -18.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.