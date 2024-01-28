Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th.

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGY opened at C$6.52 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.85. The stock has a market cap of C$654.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.03.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.7098214 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

