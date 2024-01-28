Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 12.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $10.49 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,921,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,336 shares of company stock valued at $516,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SG. Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.