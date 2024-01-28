Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.83 ($3.02).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.45) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 400 ($5.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
