Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Major Shareholder Sells $29,999,994.30 in Stock

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.61. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
