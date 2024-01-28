Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Major Shareholder Sells $29,999,994.30 in Stock

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.61. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 246,886 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 143,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 65,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

