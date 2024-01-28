Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.57% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGAA. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGAA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.