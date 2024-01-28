Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 131.80 ($1.67). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.65), with a volume of 595,062 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 4,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £4,640 ($5,895.81). 23.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
