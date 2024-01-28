TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.18. 76,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,020. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 82.43% and a negative return on equity of 198.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TELA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TELA Bio

In other TELA Bio news, CFO Roberto Cuca acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,045.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Koblish acquired 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,378,498.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $109,530. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 5,349.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 992,960 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $4,889,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 669.8% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 416,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 194.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 346,628 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Articles

