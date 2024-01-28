Telsey Advisory Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $160.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

