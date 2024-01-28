Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $147.63

Shares of Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.63 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 144.96 ($1.84). Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT shares last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.85), with a volume of 1,722,743 shares.

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 22.00 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -409.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

About Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

