TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $235.90 million and $13.72 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00085064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001466 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,980,568 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,679,131 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.