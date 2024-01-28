Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

