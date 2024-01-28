Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on February 13th

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $164.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.00. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

