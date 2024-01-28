The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

BA traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.47. 9,911,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

