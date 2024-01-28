The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1,337.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 302.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 264.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock worth $105,436. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.8 %

Boston Beer stock opened at $359.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $420.49.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

See Also

