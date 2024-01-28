The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.27. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 8,678 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,923,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.