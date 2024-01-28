The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 8th

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

