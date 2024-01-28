The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

