The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Holdings Boosted by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Middleby accounts for 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Middleby by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Middleby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Up 0.2 %

MIDD stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.33. 172,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.