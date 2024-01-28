The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.35. The company has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

