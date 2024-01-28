The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.56.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $301.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.73% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

