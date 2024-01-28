The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.90 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $81.43 on Friday. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 7.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

