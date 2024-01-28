The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Lessened by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $33,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,532,000 after buying an additional 541,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,416,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,555,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,696,000 after buying an additional 174,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

