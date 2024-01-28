The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after buying an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 190.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,336,000 after purchasing an additional 834,324 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

TTD opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 219.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

