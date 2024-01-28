The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 215.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 22.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 22.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after acquiring an additional 145,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 219.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

