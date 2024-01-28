thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.8 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYEKF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 332. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

