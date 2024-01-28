Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Financial Analysis

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Professional Diversity Network -63.08% -224.43% -72.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Tiga Acquisition and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 11.95, meaning that its stock price is 1,095% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Professional Diversity Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network $7.76 million 3.85 -$2.60 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

Tiga Acquisition beats Professional Diversity Network on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

