Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:TTNP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.33. 4,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,553. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.
Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Titan Pharmaceuticals
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Pharmaceuticals
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.