Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TTNP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.33. 4,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,553. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

