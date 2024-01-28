Toncoin 24 Hour Volume Tops $14.15 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.18 billion and approximately $14.15 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00004954 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017329 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,482.49 or 1.00011286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011235 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00202192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,101,976,993 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,101,956,673.5582905 with 3,457,492,751.872209 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.10452304 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $13,615,767.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

