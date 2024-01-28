Tradewinds LLC. Acquires 577 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks
Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %
SBUX opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.