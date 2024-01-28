Tradewinds LLC. Buys 4,723 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

