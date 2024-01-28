Tradewinds LLC. Buys Shares of 607 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 607 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,490.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,426.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,397.02. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,539.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

