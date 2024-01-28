Tradewinds LLC. Has $245,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 616,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 57.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

